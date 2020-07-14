Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 50 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average is $291.25. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.