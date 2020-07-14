Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $32,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

