Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

RTX stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.