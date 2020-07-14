Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.