SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.