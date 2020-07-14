State Street Corp Sells 216 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $134,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 244.3% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

