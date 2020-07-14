Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

