TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cfra lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

