TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.