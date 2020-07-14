TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.