Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 278 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 62,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 72,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.