Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

TFC stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.