U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

