Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,497,000 after acquiring an additional 558,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after acquiring an additional 610,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.