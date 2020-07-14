Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

