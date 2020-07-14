Veracity Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

