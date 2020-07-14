Veracity Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

