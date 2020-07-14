Veracity Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $952,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $231,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $517.57 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

