Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

