Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 117,093 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 910.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

