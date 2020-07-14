Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

