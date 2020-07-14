Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 120,327 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

MU stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

