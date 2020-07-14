Veracity Capital LLC Sells 10,367 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 257,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

