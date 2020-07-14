Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 1,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

NYSE SPOT opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $285.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -169.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.