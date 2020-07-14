Veracity Capital LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.