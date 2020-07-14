Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

