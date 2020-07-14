Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

