Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.81.

V opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

