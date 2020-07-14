W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

NYSE:GWW opened at $319.53 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.65 and a 200-day moving average of $295.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

