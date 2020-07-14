Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

