Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $349,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.06.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,497.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,682.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.09 and its 200-day moving average is $737.50. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

