Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $540,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

Shares of MA stock opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

