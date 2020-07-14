Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

