Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

