Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

