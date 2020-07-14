Whittier Trust Co. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $266.36 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.48.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

