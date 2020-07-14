Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 393.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 255.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

EVRG opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

