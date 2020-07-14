Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

PH opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

