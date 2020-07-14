Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.