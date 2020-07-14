Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

