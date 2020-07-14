Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $52,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE J opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.