$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $11.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.99 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $66.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

