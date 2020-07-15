$111.83 Million in Sales Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to report sales of $111.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $108.15 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $216.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $480.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.29 million to $490.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $459.66 million, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.03. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.