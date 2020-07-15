$150.08 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post sales of $150.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the highest is $150.66 million. Inphi reported sales of $86.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $605.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $610.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.47 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $733.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of IPHI opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $133.47.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 37.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Inphi by 109.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $450,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.