$198.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce $198.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $202.82 million. Cree posted sales of $251.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $897.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.60 million to $901.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $884.08 million, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $915.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.