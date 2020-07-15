$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $47,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.9% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $2,007,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

