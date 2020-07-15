$225.16 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post sales of $225.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.46 million. EZCORP posted sales of $202.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $897.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.44 million to $900.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $968.74 million, with estimates ranging from $964.84 million to $972.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,624 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

