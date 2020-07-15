$268.16 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report $268.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $413.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.