$280.19 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will post $280.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.38 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $266.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

