$292.39 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $292.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.78 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $355.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.